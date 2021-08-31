Post » Press Release – CRM Magazine Names Its 2021 Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, August 30, 2021 — CRM magazine has announced the winners of its 20th annual CRM Industry Awards in its September 2021 issue. The CRM Industry Awards honor the leading providers of customer service, marketing, and sales technologies and services across 10 categories. Additionally, CRM magazine named six exceptionally innovative companies as Conversation Starters.

CRM Industry Leader Awards

The editors of CRM determined the recipients of the CRM Industry Awards with input from industry analysts and consultants. CRM magazine asked its extensive panel of analysts/consultants two basic questions: If a client asked for your top five recommendations in a particular category, which vendors would you suggest and why? Based on those answers, recipients of the 2021 CRM Industry Awards are listed below in their respective categories:

Enterprise CRM Suite: Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, SugarCRM;

Midmarket/SMB CRM Suite: Freshworks, HubSpot, Salesforce, SugarCRM, Zoho CRM;

Contact Center Infrastructure: Avaya, Genesys, NICE CXone, Twilio, Zoom Video Communications (Five9);

Contact Center Analytics: CallMiner, Gridspace, NICE, Qualtrics, Verint Systems;

Workforce Optimization: Alvaria, Calabrio, Genesys, NICE, Verint Systems;

Contact Center Outsourcing: Alorica, Concentrix, Sitel Group, TTEC, Teleperformance;

Business Intelligence/Analytics: Looker (Google), Microsoft, Qlik, SAS, Salesforce (Tableau);

Customer Data Platforms: Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Twilio Segment;

Marketing Automation: Adobe, HubSpot, Oracle, Salesforce, SugarCRM;

Salesforce Automation: Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, SugarCRM.

“In a nutshell, our goal with the CRM Industry Awards over the past 20 years has always been to provide the five leading solutions, as determined by our pool of industry analysts and consultants, that should be on your radar if you are considering an initial purchase or technology upgrade in any of the 10 product categories covered. You’ll still need to do your due diligence before selecting the vendor and solution that is right for your company, but we hope to at least give you a few suggestions to get you started on your way,” CRM Editor Leonard Klie said.

CRM magazine also named six companies as Conversation Starters for 2021. They were Amazon Web Services (AWS), Facebook, Qualtrics, Uniphore, Zendesk, and Zoom Video Communications.

About CRM Magazine

CRM magazine is the leading publication of the customer relationship management industry, covering sales, marketing, and customer service strategies and technologies. The magazine also produces the annual CRM Evolution conference. Each of these properties is designed to serve customer-centric business initiatives and leaders who recognize CRM as a key strategy for creating enhanced customer value in any industry. For more information about the magazine, its editorial calendar, or CRM in general, please visit www.destinationCRM.com. The magazine and the destinationCRM.com website are properties of CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc.